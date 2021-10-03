Menu
Barbara Elaine Almond Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
ALLEN, Barbara Elaine Almond, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Bartlett; and son, Bernie Allen. She is survived by her loving husband, C.B. Allen; daughter, Christie Allen; granddaughters, Sarah Harrup, Michelle Allen, Chasity O'Berry and Evelyn O'Berry; and great-grandson, Grayson Allen. Barbara was a hard worker and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for 32 years for Thalhimer's Department Store, followed by Best Products and Tucker Orthopedics. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. October 5, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. October 6, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Claude, I am so sorry to hear Barbara has passed. She was a wonderful wife, mother and woman. Please let me know if there is anything Bill and I can do for you. We will keep you in our prayers. xoxo Maryann and Bill
Maryann Nuckolls
Friend
October 3, 2021
