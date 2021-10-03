ALLEN, Barbara Elaine Almond, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Bartlett; and son, Bernie Allen. She is survived by her loving husband, C.B. Allen; daughter, Christie Allen; granddaughters, Sarah Harrup, Michelle Allen, Chasity O'Berry and Evelyn O'Berry; and great-grandson, Grayson Allen. Barbara was a hard worker and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for 32 years for Thalhimer's Department Store, followed by Best Products and Tucker Orthopedics. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. October 5, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. October 6, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.