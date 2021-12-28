ANDERSON, Ms. Barbara Ann, 85, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Ocie Anderson of Roanoke, Va.; and sister, Irene Smith. Barbara is survived by cousins and loving friends. She was a nurse and touched many lives with her gracious and positive attitude.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am deeply saddened by the passing of Barbara Anderson. She was not only a nurse, but a nurse manager for many many years at Richmond Memorial Hospital. She was a manager that was fun to work with. But one memorable thing about Barbara, she never asked if her staff to do anything that she wouldn´t do. She even took turns being pulled to other units when they were pulling staff from her Labor & Delivery unit! Something in almost 40 years of nursing, I´ve never seen or heard of a manager doing. Oh Lord I miss you Barb & oh how I miss OLD Richmond Memorial Hospital! I remember she took care of me the night I was in labor with my daughter.
cheryl bossieux
Work
December 28, 2021
Barb you will be missed by your friends and family, A great nurse manager and friend. Barb you are in your transitioning period continue to rest now until the end of time