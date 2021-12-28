I am deeply saddened by the passing of Barbara Anderson. She was not only a nurse, but a nurse manager for many many years at Richmond Memorial Hospital. She was a manager that was fun to work with. But one memorable thing about Barbara, she never asked if her staff to do anything that she wouldn´t do. She even took turns being pulled to other units when they were pulling staff from her Labor & Delivery unit! Something in almost 40 years of nursing, I´ve never seen or heard of a manager doing. Oh Lord I miss you Barb & oh how I miss OLD Richmond Memorial Hospital! I remember she took care of me the night I was in labor with my daughter.

cheryl bossieux Work December 28, 2021