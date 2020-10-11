HOLMES, Barbara Ann, 80, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Holmes. She leave to cherish her memory daughter, Chiquetta Howard; sons, Joseph and Harry Charity; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 12 to 5:30 p.m. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel, where live streaming will be available. Interment Roselawn Memory Garden.