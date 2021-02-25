Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara B. Banks
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
BANKS, Barbara B., 77, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She worked at MCV as a unit clerk for 41 years. She is survived by her husband, Leroy Banks Jr.; stepdaughter, Linda Crafton; and best friends, Ella and Leonard Jones, Bernie Eaton and Julia Winfree.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So many memories of working at the hospital with Barbara. Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal......
Wanda E Royal
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies are with the family. I worked with Barbara for forty years at MCV. She was an extraordinary person always caring, compassionate and kind to everyone. Her smile, kind words of support and listening made a difference to staff, patients and families. She will be greatly missed.
Deborah Burnette
February 25, 2021
Sleep in Peace. Condolences to your family. Truly will be missed
Virginia Minor
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results