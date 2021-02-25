BANKS, Barbara B., 77, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She worked at MCV as a unit clerk for 41 years. She is survived by her husband, Leroy Banks Jr.; stepdaughter, Linda Crafton; and best friends, Ella and Leonard Jones, Bernie Eaton and Julia Winfree.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
So many memories of working at the hospital with Barbara. Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal......
Wanda E Royal
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies are with the family. I worked with Barbara for forty years at MCV. She was an extraordinary person always caring, compassionate and kind to everyone. Her smile, kind words of support and listening made a difference to staff, patients and families. She will be greatly missed.
Deborah Burnette
February 25, 2021
Sleep in Peace. Condolences to your family. Truly will be missed