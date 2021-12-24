BEDNER, Barbara Johnson, 89, of Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Johnson and Virgie Richardson Johnson; her husband, Andrew J. Bedner Jr.; her son, Andrew L. Bedner Sr.; and her brother, Robert Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Daphne Ratliff and husband, Richard; grandson, Andrew Bedner Jr.; grandson, Michael Bedner; granddaughter, Monica Ratliff; seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family and friends. Barbara enjoyed watching animals and spending time with her great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., December 26, 2021 at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Chester Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the chapel. The interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Barbara to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.