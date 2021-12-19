BERTRAND, Mrs. Barbara, age 78, of Richmond, departed this life December 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Erika Bertrand. She is survived by her husband, Ollie Bertrand Jr.; four daughters, Angela Lunsford (Russell), Karen S. Randolph (Charles), Arlene Bertrand and Regina Terrell Stinson (Desmond); one son, Ollie Bertrand III (Yakeshia); 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.