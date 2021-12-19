Menu
Barbara Bertrand
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BERTRAND, Mrs. Barbara, age 78, of Richmond, departed this life December 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Erika Bertrand. She is survived by her husband, Ollie Bertrand Jr.; four daughters, Angela Lunsford (Russell), Karen S. Randolph (Charles), Arlene Bertrand and Regina Terrell Stinson (Desmond); one son, Ollie Bertrand III (Yakeshia); 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Service
12:45a.m.
Family and friends assemble at the funeral home
VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 19, 2021
