BISHOP, Barbara Harper, of Tappahannock, Va., passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2021. She was born on January 17, 1944 in Richmond, Va. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Othmer Virginia Ford Hall; her husband, H.C. Bishop; and her four-legged companion, Maggie. She married H.C. in 1960 and now, they will continue as eternal companions. Family was always their greatest concern and priority. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Betty Jo Jones (Earl Jr. "Pete"), Stephen H.C. Bishop (Kristen) and Andea Beazley (Leslie "Corey"); grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, Earl III, Elizabeth, Cassidy, Dallas, Madison, Justin, Jillian, Holly, Jaime, Warner and Bowen; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Anastasia and Shaylene; one unborn great-granddaughter, Penelope; sister, Pearl Elizabeth Johnson "Betty Lou"; brother, Earl Francis Hall Jr.; multiple nieces and nephews; and two beloved pets, Bubba "Mr. B" and Miss Lucy. Visitation will be September 20 at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 995 Winston Rd., Tappahannock, Va. Services will then continue at Essex Cemetery. Fellowship will be had thereafter at the church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.