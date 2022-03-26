Menu
Barbara Schools Burgess
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BURGESS, Barbara Schools, 58, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on March 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and Ruth Schools. She is survived by her husband, Danny Burgess; brother, Mike Schools (Lisa); sister, Sandra Milton (Steve); children, Curtis and Ashley White; grandkids, Jackson White, Braydon Reese, Ethan Reese; loving nieces and nephews and plenty of friends and extended family. Barbara loved visiting baseball and football fields, country music, camping, the sunshine and the beach, but she absolutely hated wearing shoes. A public visitation will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., on Sunday, March 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday, March 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral ceremony will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham on Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.
