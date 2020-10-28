GEHLER, Barbara C., of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully following a brave battle with cancer on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was 59 years old.



She was preceded in death by her father, LTC. William C. Gehler. She is survived by her son, Andrew Gehler (Sara) of Richmond, Va.; her mother, Elfriede of Colonial Heights, Va.; her brother, Eric Gehler (Margie) of Richmond, Va.; uncles, Gunter Ollig, Werner Ollig, Rolf Ollig of West Germany; a niece, Kara Lucord; a nephew, Mitch Lucord; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Barbara will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, childlike heart and gentle soul. She was a passionate reader, history buff, trivia expert, music lover and a world traveler who loved life to the fullest. She always had an interesting fact or story to tell. She was a friend to everyone she met.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Colonial Heights Public Library be made in Barbara's name.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.