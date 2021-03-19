CHILDRESS, Barbara Anne Alley, passed away on March 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Alley Sr. and Dorothy Balle Alley; her husband of 48 years, Wesley S. Childress Sr.; stepmother, Mary R. Alley; and sisters, Faris A. Hamrick and Gail A. Crews. She is survived by her children, Wesley S. Childress Jr. (Cathy), Kimberly C. Harry (Ray), Johnny D. Childress (Sherry); six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, at the Aylett Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22. Interment to follow in Beulah Baptist Church in Aylett.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.