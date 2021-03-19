Menu
Barbara Anne Alley Childress
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
CHILDRESS, Barbara Anne Alley, passed away on March 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Alley Sr. and Dorothy Balle Alley; her husband of 48 years, Wesley S. Childress Sr.; stepmother, Mary R. Alley; and sisters, Faris A. Hamrick and Gail A. Crews. She is survived by her children, Wesley S. Childress Jr. (Cathy), Kimberly C. Harry (Ray), Johnny D. Childress (Sherry); six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, at the Aylett Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22. Interment to follow in Beulah Baptist Church in Aylett.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Mar
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Mar
22
Interment
Beulah Baptist Church
Aylett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
B W White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My deepest sympathy goes out to Johnny and the rest of the Childress family. She will be missed truly.
CHANDRA ROBINSON
March 22, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss,always here if you need me
Scott Keck
March 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Scott Roberts
March 19, 2021
Johnny & Family I'm so very sorry for your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers as you go through the difficult days ahead. May God comfort you all and may you rest in his love.
Vanessa Arrington
March 19, 2021
