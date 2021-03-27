CHILDRESS, Barbara Atkins, passed away on March 24, 2021



Born on May 17, 1931 in King and Queen County, Va. to the late Douglas and Virginia Atkins. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, LaVerne; brothers, Beverly and Reginald. Barbara is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Willie "Bill" Childress; her daughter, Robin and her husband, Allen Coleman; son, Maury and his wife, Leslie; four grandchildren, Blake, Regan, Amber and Cole. Barbara is also survived by her beloved sister, Shirley Smith; sisters-in-law, Ella Atkins, Delores Atkins and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Venna and Thomas Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara worked many years in banking both at Bank of Virginia and Franklin Federal Savings & Loan. In 1950, Barbara was named Queen of the Banks of Richmond for the Tobacco Parade & Festival and received national attention for this honor. Barbara attended Bruington Baptist Church throughout her childhood and was married to Bill there on August 4, 1951. Barbara played an integral part in the opening of Virginia Wayside Furniture and was secretary treasurer for many years. Barbara was a former member of Hermitage Country Club, where she played golf with the 9 Holers, enjoying the friendship of her fellow golfers. She was a member of Monument Heights Baptist Church for over 60 years and served in many different capacities. As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, no one could have asked for anyone any better. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers past and present for loving her and giving her the best of care. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, Parham, Sunday, March 28, from 2 until 6 p.m. Funeral service Monday, March 29, 11 a.m. at Monument Heights Baptist Church, 5716 Monument Ave. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Monument Heights Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.