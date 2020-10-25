GRUBBS, Barbara Christian, departed this life on October 20, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., on February 9, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Oscar E. Grubbs Jr.; and her father and mother, Clifton and Pauline Christian. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Atkinson and her husband, Luther; her son, Christopher Grubbs and his wife, Lori; and two cherished grandchildren, Julia Christian and Robert Earl. She is also survived by many loving Christian cousins in the Mechanicsville, Va. area. She was proud of her Christian family heritage in the Mechanicsville area which dated back prior to the Civil War. She is additionally survived by many loving Lane family and Grubbs family cousins and relatives. She attended John Marshall High School, where she met her best friend and future husband, Earl. Upon her graduation, the two married. After raising her children, she worked for the Union Theological Seminary and later Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church.



She was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Brook Hill, where she served on the Vestry; as a Lay Eucharistic Minister; and as a member on numerous committees. A private memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Brook Hill. In lieu of flowers, she requested contributions be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church's Memorial Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.