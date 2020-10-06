ALLANSON, Barbara Estis, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord and her husband of 55 years, George W. Allanson, on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Laverne Estis; and a devoted cousin, Emily Moore. She is survived by her cousins, Mary Sheppard, Frank Estis and Paul Estis. She is also survived by her nieces, Brittany, Peyton and Carly; and cherished friends, Bonita Martin and Karen "Country Karen" Walsh; and her precious fur baby, Dixie. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. (COVID-19 restrictions apply) at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, where services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Smyrna Christian Church Cemetery, Bruington, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 14, 2020.