GARRISON, Barbara Snapp, age 71, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021, after a valiant and determined battle with cancer. She was born on July 30, 1949, in Richmond, Va. to Hugh T. Snapp and Clara C. Snapp. She graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1967 and attended James Madison University, graduating in 1971. Prior to retirement, she spent many years working as a dedicated social worker, which included 13 years at the Children's Home Society of Virginia. Barbara was a caring daughter, loyal wife, devoted mother and grandmother and a kind and supportive friend. Barbara was a dog lover throughout her life, owning a poodle and three West Highland White Terriers over the years. She enjoyed traveling, both domestically and abroad, reading books of all genres, spending time with her bunco and canasta groups, attending movies and theater performances and cheering on her grandchildren in their various sports and theatrical endeavors. She was also committed to her volunteer work, including The Junior Board of the Senior Center and Goochland Cares. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Christy Wright (husband, Will). She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bill Garrison; her son, Drew Garrison (wife, Ashley); and brother-in-law, Hank Garrison. She is also survived by her four cherished grandchildren, Peyton Guise, Davis Guise, Matthew Guise and Lila Garrison. Other surviving family members include first cousins, Don Snapp (wife, Linda), Jerry Snapp (wife, Sally) and Betty Snapp-Barrett (husband, Lee); and the father of three of her grandchildren, Matt Guise (wife, Katherine). The family would like to give special thanks to Julie and Gale for their care assistance. Barbara was dearly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trinity Episcopal School, 3850 Pittaway Drive, Richmond, Va. 23235.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.