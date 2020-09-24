HARVEY, Barbara Grimes, 88, of Goochland, passed on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was a loving wife and mother, who brought laughter to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her mom, Victoria Grimes DeCamillis; and her husband, Richard Douglas Harvey. She is survived by her sons, Douglas Harvey (Kathy), Timothy Harvey; daughters, Terri Sheldon (Dave), Karen Tucker (Kenneth); seven grandchildren, Michelle Harvey Caldwell (Drew), Adam Sheldon (Amanda), Scott Harvey (Heather), Paul Sheldon (Katie), Kyle Tucker (Jeanna), Maddie Tucker Park (Jay) and Patrick Harvey; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Mason, Lily, Nolan, Rhett and Ginnie. A graveside service will be October 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association , https://www.alz.org/ .