Barbara Adkins Hale
HALE, Barbara Adkins, 77, of Powhatan, Va., went to her eternal home with the Lord on April 12, 2022. She is survived by devoted husband of 56 years, Bob Hale; children, Robin Heyne (Len) and Travis Hale (Andrea); grandchildren, Ciara Moore (Jacob), Christa Johnson (Jack), Cassie Heyne and Carrieann Heyne; and one great-grandson on the way. She retired as a teacher from Chesterfield County Public Schools after 36 years of service. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she was active in outreach and teaching Sunday school. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1100 Huguenot Springs Rd. Interment to follow in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund at Bethel Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
