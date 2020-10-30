ORR, Barbara Hare, 75, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on October 26, 2020. Barbara was born on June 4, 1945, to the late Hobart and Viola Hare. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert Orr, whom she wed in 1976. She will be welcomed in heaven by four of her children, Theresa Adkins, Michael Adkins, John Adkins and Danny Orr; as well as siblings, Marjorie Hogan (Lewis), Fancis Andrews (Andy), John Hare and Vaughan Hare. Barbara is survived by her beloved daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Orr (Jeremy); granddaughters, Courtney Adkins Lafoon (Austin), Kilee Grubb and Emma Grubb; sister-in-law, Josephine Hare; and daughter-in-law, Tina Adkins; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Barbara was a graduate of Manchester High School. She later began her 41-year career with the State of Virginia, where most of those years she spent devoted to VITA, developing many meaningful relationships and friendships. A passage from her daughter: "It's almost impossible to describe how remarkable and extraordinary my mother was each and every day. She was the most loving, loyal, respectful, kind, devoted, honest, giving, strong, woman I have ever known in my entire life. She didn't know what the term "give up" meant. She led her life giving all she had, 100 percent every day, to herself and the ones she loved. She was an inspiration to me as a mother, friend and partner. I hope I can live the rest of my life and measure to be even half the woman she was. She was truly an extraordinary woman that I was so blessed to have as a mother and best friend." Friends and family will be received at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Sunday, November 1, 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Dale Memorial Park, November 2, at 3 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.