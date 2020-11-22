Menu
Barbara Hoyle Snead
SNEAD, Barbara Hoyle, 84, of Chesterfield, gained her angel wings on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was welcomed through the gates by her parents, Clark and Grace Hoyle; brother, Robert Hoyle; husband, Kyle Leigh Snead; granddaughter, Denise Waters; and grandson, Robert Snead.

Left to celebrate her remarkable life are her children, Gary Snead (Leslie), Ramona Mawyer (Billy) and Charlene Waters (Billy); as well as a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and sisters, Betty Newton (Clyde), Rebecca Davis (Gwynn); and sister-in-law, Bonnie Hoyle.

Well-loved in life, she will be missed daily after passing. A celebration of her life will be held on a date to be determined.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 19, 2020