THOMPSON, Barbara J., 68, transitioned peacefully to eternal rest on October 23, 2020. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Thursday, October 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Private family funeral service with interment at Roselawn Memory Gardens on Friday, October 30. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Senior Connections, 24 East Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23219, to assist with their continued efforts to help older adults maintain independence and quality of life as they age. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.