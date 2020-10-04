VENDETTA, Barbara J. "Joann", 85, of Gasport, N.Y., formerly of Sandston, Va., died September 30, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Daughter of the late Joe and Lillian (Purcell) Helms, she was born January 1, 1935, in Sandston, Va. She graduated from Highland Springs High School, Henrico County, Va. She was preceded in death by her brother, Milton Helms; and grandson, Kevin J. Vendetta. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Thomas J. Vendetta; three children, Dennis J. (Debra) Vendetta, Daniel T. (Ruth Ann) Vendetta and Gina D. (Michael) Bucolo; four grandchildren, Michael T. (Sara) Vendetta, Mathew T. Vendetta, Mario J. Bucolo and Samuel J. Bucolo; one great-granddaughter, Amelia R. Vendetta. Also surviving is a special niece, Linda (James) Sharp; and cousin, Betty Jean Johnson; two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joann retired from General Motors, Harrison Radiator Division, Lockport, N.Y. She was a member of UAW Local 686. Joann also enjoyed many trips with the UAW Travel Club. The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Christian Wake will be held at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at St. John's Catholic Church, Highland Springs, Va. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Hanover Memorial Park, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.