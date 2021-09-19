JARRETT, Barbara Allen, 83, of Richmond, passed away on September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Edward Jarrett; and daughter, Susan Johnson. She is survived by her son, Mark and his wife, Laura; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Johnson. Barbara was born and raised in Richmond alongside her six sisters - Blanche Wood, Dorothy Smith, Frances Stanley, Jean Maynard, JoJo Shelton and Trudy Allen. Barbara's greatest joy came from time spent with family and friends. Her son and his wife wish to thank Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe for welcoming her into the community nine years ago and James River Hospice for their loving care over the past several months. A service will be held in the mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park on Monday, the 20th, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.