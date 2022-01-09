Menu
Barbara Sanders Booth Kauffman
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
KAUFFMAN, Barbara Sanders Booth, 92, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022 at the Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care facility of Chesterfield, in Midlothian, Va.

She was born Barbara Mae Sanders, March 24, 1929, to father, William Wallace Sanders Sr.; and mother, Edith Mae Sanders. The family lived in Warrenton where she graduated from Warrenton High School. She attended Woman's College, now known as The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, graduating in 1950 with a major in music (her beloved college roommate, Ailene Scarce of Florida, survives her). She was predeceased by her brother, William Wallace Sanders Jr.

Barbara married Carlson "Jack" Booth of Warrenton in 1950 and they lived in Harrisonburg. They raised four children, Wallace "Wally" Booth, Brenda Booth Lowry, Edith Jane Booth and Betty Booth Coyne. She was active in the music department of Asbury United Methodist Church for many years, serving as the Organist and Choir Director during the 1960s and 1970s and served in various other church capacities as well. She gave private piano and organ lessons, was a member of the Harrisonburg Women's Garden Club, Fort Harrison (Daniel Harrison House) Foundation in Dayton, and was a master bridge player and gardener. She enjoyed sharing her love of music with everyone, playing for various retirement homes over the years, for Whitesel Music, as well as for the Rockingham County Fair and functions throughout Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and the Smith Mountain Lake area. She owned and operated "Old Favorites Sing-A-Long," Inc.

In October 1999, Barbara married Robert Louis Kauffman, of Smith Mountain Lake, Va. They were married for 19 years, living many of them at their home at Waters Edge at Smith Mountain Lake and later at Sunnyside Retirement Village in Harrisonburg. Bob predeceased Barbara in 2018. Bob's family joins her own in mourning her passing.

Barbara is survived by her four children and their families, Wally and fiance, Phyllis (Mercedez) White, of Port Republic, Brenda and Mike Lowry of Midlothian, Edith Jane of Wilmington, N.C., Betty and Jon Coyne of Sunderland, Mass.; and a very special nephew, William Wallace "Billy" Sanders III (and wife, Kim) of Warrenton. She will forever be remembered as "More Mom" by her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to send a special thanks to Caregiver Jackie Studwood of the Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care facility of Chesterfield. Her professional level of care went well above the call of duty.

There will be a private family burial at the Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved Bob. A Celebration of Life event for her will be held at a later date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Barbara to:

Asbury United Methodist Church

Music Department (For Barbara)

205 South Main Street

Harrisonburg, Va. 22801

Other correspondence can be mailed to: E. Jane Booth, 7809 Chip Shot Way, Wilmington, N.C. 28412.

Or email Jane at [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our sincere condolences to all of Barbara´s family. Barbara was a dear woman and we were honored to have met her. A donation was sent in her memory to Asbury United Methodist church.
Jim and Denise Coyne
Family
January 22, 2022
Barbara and I enjoyed making music together at Christ Community Church in Penhook for years. I have missed her and the joyful times we had playing piano and organ duets every Sunday. She was so youthful and fun. All you had to do was name a tune and there she would go playing it. I have thought of her so many times. I am thankful for and cherish the memories of our musical times. I will continue to miss her!
Sylvia Curl
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results