KERSEY, Barbara Hemp Pellicott, 77, of Richmond, got her wings on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She is survived by three children, whom she dearly loved, John Sewell (Karen), Virginia Cole and Mary Brewbaker (Scott); brother, Wayne Hemp; sister, Connie Biby; nieces, Suzanne Perkins and Teresa West; and several grandchildren. Special thanks to nurse, Kathy Mason, for all her love and care. Barbara had such a big heart and was so kind, and she will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 South Randolph St., Richmond, Va. 23220. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.