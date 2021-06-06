We offer our sincere condolences to Barbara´s family and friends. Barbara was one of the sweetest people we have known. Always a sweet smile and a kind word and a sweet and gentle spirit. She was a good friend to our friend Caroline Perry that passed away 2 years ago 6/01/2019. They are together again! We loved Barbara and will always remember her, never to be forgotten, til we meet again!

Terry & Barbara Pinson Friend June 7, 2021