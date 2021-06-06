Menu
Barbara Hemp Pellicott Kersey
KERSEY, Barbara Hemp Pellicott, 77, of Richmond, got her wings on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She is survived by three children, whom she dearly loved, John Sewell (Karen), Virginia Cole and Mary Brewbaker (Scott); brother, Wayne Hemp; sister, Connie Biby; nieces, Suzanne Perkins and Teresa West; and several grandchildren. Special thanks to nurse, Kathy Mason, for all her love and care. Barbara had such a big heart and was so kind, and she will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 South Randolph St., Richmond, Va. 23220. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
1400 South Randolph St., Richmond, VA
We offer our sincere condolences to Barbara´s family and friends. Barbara was one of the sweetest people we have known. Always a sweet smile and a kind word and a sweet and gentle spirit. She was a good friend to our friend Caroline Perry that passed away 2 years ago 6/01/2019. They are together again! We loved Barbara and will always remember her, never to be forgotten, til we meet again!
Terry & Barbara Pinson
Friend
June 7, 2021
