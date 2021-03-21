Menu
Barbara Seward Kidd
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
KIDD, Barbara Seward, 74, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2021. Barbara never met a stranger, which served her well as she worked as a customer service representative in the banking industry for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Willard Ray Kidd; parents, Lorenzo and Virginia Seward; and sister, Valerie Irby. She is survived by her children, Jason Ray and Bonny Jean Kidd; sister, Linda Trainham; brother, Linwood Seward; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Bliley's- Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery, West Point, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Richmond SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Interment
1:00p.m.
Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery
West Point, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
So sorry for your loss. She was the sweetest lady , amazing person. Now an angel for sure
Patricia Clary
March 22, 2021
Joe Seward and David and Tracy
March 22, 2021
