KIDD, Barbara Seward, 74, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2021. Barbara never met a stranger, which served her well as she worked as a customer service representative in the banking industry for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Willard Ray Kidd; parents, Lorenzo and Virginia Seward; and sister, Valerie Irby. She is survived by her children, Jason Ray and Bonny Jean Kidd; sister, Linda Trainham; brother, Linwood Seward; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Bliley's- Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Colosse Baptist Church Cemetery, West Point, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or the Richmond SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.