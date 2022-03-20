KNIGHT, Barbara "Bobbie" Ashmore, 75, passed away on March 10, 2022 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earl Knight Jr. She is survived by her son, Charles R. Knight (Sara H. Knight); grandchildren, Virginia and Carter; sister, Debbie Dress. There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Post-Polio Health International. For condolences, see blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.