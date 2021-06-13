LEHMAN, Barbara Jean, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Helen Foster; her sisters, Linda Wiandt and Nancy Luther; brother, Ralph Foster; and a half-brother, Clayton Purdy. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Lehman; children, Michael Lehman (Donna), Mark Lehman (Tina), Robin Lehman and Rachel Jones; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Lehman graduated from Waynesburg, Ohio High School and Aultman Hospital School of Nursing as an RN in Canton, Ohio. After serving as a nurse for two years in Ohio, she moved to Chester and worked at John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell, Va., for 28 years. Mrs. Lehman came to know the Lord at Faith Memorial Baptist Church, where she was an active member for 20 years. Following her retirement in 1996, Barbara became a quilter and made many quilts and blankets for family and friends. Mrs. Lehman's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Route 10). Family and friends may view the body one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to Faith Memorial Baptist Church, 6801 Ironbridge Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.