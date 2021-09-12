LINDSAY, Barbara Lee Ferguson, 82, of Richmond, Va., departed this life peacefully on September 8, 2021 at The Crossings in Chester, Va., after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell L. Lindsay Sr.; parents, John Otis Ferguson and Nancy Ellen Ferguson; sister, Joan Whitley. She is survived by her sister, Carol Parrish of Chesterfield, Va.; brother, John Ferguson of Ingleside, Illlinois; children, Russell L. Lindsay Jr. of Houston, Texas, Deborah Lindsay Rowland of Colonial Heights, Va. and Darren L. Lindsay of Hartfield, Va.; grandchildren, Russell Rowland of Austin, Texas, Stephanie Holcomb of Houston, Texas, Lindsay Alkac of Colonial Heights, Va., Amanda Evans of Houston, Texas, U.S. Army Sergeant Frazier Lindsay of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Madison Lindsay of Chesterfield, Va. She was a loving "Nanny" and adored her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Barbara was a teacher's aide for over 25 years, starting her career at J.G. Hening Elementary School, eventually working for Byrd High School in Chesterfield, Va., where she retired. During her career, she drove the school bus, coached the basketball team and worked with the Special Olympics. She loved golf and was the nine-hole champ at Meadowbrook Country Club many years running. Barbara was a painter, creating many unique works and an avid video game player, including World of Warcraft, Warcraft II, Final Fantasy and many other games. Most recently, she enjoyed dancing to country music at the Hardee's in the tri-cities area while wearing her red cowboy hat and boots. She loved her family and friends with vigor and grace and will be missed by all who loved and knew her. The Celebration of Life will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 4836 Cascade St. in North Chesterfield, Va., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by a family reception at Meadowbrook Country Club located at 3700 Cogbill Road, Richmond, Va. 23234. The family wishes to send a special "Thank You" to both the staff at The Crossings in Chester, Va., where she has been cared for these past several years and the hospice care given by Tradition Health. Their care and compassion in the last chapters of her life was appreciated by her family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.