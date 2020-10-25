Menu
Barbara Lippman Cohen
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
COHEN, Mrs. Barbara Lippman, 85, a longtime resident of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away on October 22, 2020, at home in Richmond, Va.

Barbara was a graduate of Cedar Crest College and Columbia University School of Social Work. Barbara was a dedicated social worker for Dauphin County, Pa., until her retirement.

Barbara was the daughter of the late William and Rose Lippman of New York City, N.Y. She was the widow of her much beloved David I. Cohen.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Bruce A. (Melissa) of New York City, N.Y. and Dennis S. (Timmerie) of Richmond, Va.; and her five grandchildren; her brother, Sy Lippman of Los Angeles, Calif.

Graveside services will be held at the Chisuk Emuna Cemetery on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. with Rabbi Ron Muroff officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17109.

To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com.

Memorial donations can be made to the Chisuk Emuna Congregation, 3219 Green St., Harrisburg, Pa. 17110 or Congregation Or Atid, 10625 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Chisuk Emuna Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Although is has been so many decades since I knew Barbara at Children & Youth, my memories of her have not faded. The agency was relatively small at that time (mid to late 70's) and we got to know each other pretty good. She was a knowledgeable, kind and gentle person.
Scott Fries
Coworker
October 24, 2020
My condolences to Barbara’s Family. She was my Supervisor for several years at Children and Youth and was very dependable in her support and oversight. She provided delicious lunches for our unit at her home. She was extremely proud of her sons.
Marj Brunner Forster
Coworker
October 24, 2020