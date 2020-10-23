SPAIN, Barbara Mae, age 90, joined the Lord and reunited with her husband of 65 years, Winston (Dick) Spain for eternity on October 17, 2020. During their marriage, Barbara and Dick were seldom seen apart.
A lifelong Richmond resident, Barbara was born to Arthur and Ada Ellis in 1930. She is survived by her loving family.
Barbara retired from Columbia Gas after 34 years, where she started as a receptionist and worked her way up to Manager of General Services. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time at the river cottage with Dick. Barbara also loved her church, Tabernacle Baptist, where she was a lifelong member and was involved in many activities and projects.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. and can be attended virtually via the following link: https://livestream.com/tbcrichmond
.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Tabernacle Baptist Church Refurbishment Fund for Sanctuary Carpet, 1925 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.