MALONEY, Barbara Shibley, 94, peacefully passed away on March 23, 2021. She was born in Richmond, Va., on January 30, 1927, and was an office manager for a healthcare provider. She loved cooking, music and being around her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Francis Joseph Maloney. She is survived by her children, Linda Maloney, Pat (Lynn), Steve (Lisa), Donna Rizk (Philip); and brother, Edward Shibley. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road. Interment to follow in Westhampton Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.