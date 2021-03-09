MANGUM, Barbara Eardley, It is with great sadness to share that Barbara Eardley Mangum, BS, RN, age 83, passed away on February 28, 2021. She was born and raised in East Liverpool, Ohio. Barbara was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her daughters and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nina. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ann Eardley; and her son-in-law, Robert (Bob) Davin Phillips. She is survived by her two children, Amy Lynn Phillips and Traci Lee Badin (Scott); and her grandchildren, who referred to her as "Nina," Robert (Jack) John Phillips, Owen Breakfield Badin and Ethan Nicholas Badin. Barbara shared the last 17 years with her partner, Larry Phelps. They were great friends who knew one another well, cared for Barbara's dogs together, gave each other the benefit of the doubt and were very fond of one another. Her family, Larry and her dogs (Annie and Clara) made up the entirety of her world.



Besides her immediate family, she is survived by her sister, Janet Lee Perrotto; her nephew, Nicholas Perrotto; her niece, Lynn Perrotto Bartko; and respective families in Ohio. Barbara had many close friends who will miss her dearly.



Barbara was an instructor for Licensed Practical Nurses in the Petersburg School System as well as a nurse in the Labor & Delivery Department at Petersburg General Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Barbara E. Mangum would be appreciated to Disputanta Animal Hospital, 8401 County Drive, Disputanta, Virginia 23842, phone: 804-991-3909.



