MARTIN, Barbara Jane, 83, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter David Martin Sr.; a son, Walter D. Martin Jr.; and a brother, Robert Lee Bowers. She is survived by four children, Holly McMullin (William) of Blackstone, Cindi Wegner (C.C.) of Farmville, Mary Irby (Dan) and Todd Martin (Donna), all of Blackstone; eight grandchildren, Crystal Bradley, Chad, Janie and Megan Wegner, Katie Irby, Brandon Martin, Mallory Tucci and Emily Martin; 11 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Ann Baughman of Colonial Beach, Va.; three brothers, Tom William Bowers of Herndon, Va., Richard Bowers of Manassas, Va. and Robert Wayne Bowers of Sterling, Va. Barbara was retired from the Blackstone Family Practice Center where she worked for over 23 years, and was an active member of the Rose Society. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, 318 Church St., Blackstone, Va. 23824 or to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930. The arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, Va. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.