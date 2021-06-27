Menu
Barbara Denise Dickens McCormick
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
MCCORMICK, Barbara Denise Dickens, 60, of Chester, passed away on June 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Marion Dickens and Barbara Partin Dickens; and her spouse, Troy Robert McCormick. Denise never had children of her own, but she loved children and took part in raising many. She loved to read. She was a fighter and fought through many of the health conditions she faced in her life. She never met a stranger and she will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her brother, Billy Dickens, of Prince George, Va.; sister, Cindy A. Peak (John Royce Peak), of Halifax, Va.; niece, Jillian Collier and her children, Eli and Noah, of Lynchburg, Va.; nephews, Justin Peak (Megan) and their children, Jameson, Georgia and Olivia, of Halifax, Va., and William and Jesse Dickens, of Surry, Va.; and best friends and caregiver for many years, Vicki and Kelly Connelly. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
Dear Billy and Cindy, There are no words to take away the sadness when you lose someone you love. I hope you find peace and comfort in the Lord. Love to both of you, Debbie
Debbie Crumpler
Friend
July 8, 2021
