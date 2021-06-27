MCCORMICK, Barbara Denise Dickens, 60, of Chester, passed away on June 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Marion Dickens and Barbara Partin Dickens; and her spouse, Troy Robert McCormick. Denise never had children of her own, but she loved children and took part in raising many. She loved to read. She was a fighter and fought through many of the health conditions she faced in her life. She never met a stranger and she will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her brother, Billy Dickens, of Prince George, Va.; sister, Cindy A. Peak (John Royce Peak), of Halifax, Va.; niece, Jillian Collier and her children, Eli and Noah, of Lynchburg, Va.; nephews, Justin Peak (Megan) and their children, Jameson, Georgia and Olivia, of Halifax, Va., and William and Jesse Dickens, of Surry, Va.; and best friends and caregiver for many years, Vicki and Kelly Connelly. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
at diabetes.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.