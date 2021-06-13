Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara May Morris
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA
MORRIS, Barbara May Wade, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021 with her family beside her. She was the daughter of James Monroe Jr. and Eddie Blanch (Dunkley) Wade. She was enveloped in peace, without pain and ready to join our heavenly Father. Barbara is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Ray Morris; son, Dan Morris (Mary); daughter, Donna Michelle Robinson (Billy); three granddaughters, Kaley Danielle Leonard (Chris), Logan Michelle Madison and Ashlyn Ray Madison; one great-grandchild, Liam James Leonard. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140 and interment will take place 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence, VA
Jun
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vincent Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.