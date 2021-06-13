MORRIS, Barbara May Wade, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021 with her family beside her. She was the daughter of James Monroe Jr. and Eddie Blanch (Dunkley) Wade. She was enveloped in peace, without pain and ready to join our heavenly Father. Barbara is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Ray Morris; son, Dan Morris (Mary); daughter, Donna Michelle Robinson (Billy); three granddaughters, Kaley Danielle Leonard (Chris), Logan Michelle Madison and Ashlyn Ray Madison; one great-grandchild, Liam James Leonard. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140 and interment will take place 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.