MUNJAS, Barbara, died peacefully at her home in Richmond, Virginia, on October 28, 2020. Born June 25, 1936, she was a native of Akron, Ohio. Barb was the eldest child of Miller and Bernice Foley Munjas. She is survived by her brother, Jim Munjas; sister-in-law, Ruth Munjas; a niece, Marion Munjas-Rondeau; a nephew, Miller Munjas; and her partner, Suzanne Lee.



Barb was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Dover, Ohio. Seeking a career in nursing, she received her Diploma Degree at Mount Carmel School of Nursing, baccalaureate and master's degrees in nursing at the Ohio State University and master's and doctorate of Philosophy in Sociology from The University of Pennsylvania. For the next three decades, Barb taught nursing at the undergraduate and graduate level at the VCU School of Nursing. Barb's clinical focus was psychiatric care. She knew that patients with mental illness were marginalized and stigmatized. Her practice and teaching worked to shift student's paradigm toward viewing emotional illness as legitimate. Individuals suffering from mental illness deserve and required compassion, patience and are capable of recovery. After the publication of her first book: "Promoting Psychological Comfort," with Gloria Francis, Barb was elected to the American Academy of Nursing in 1978. She published articles in professional journals advancing the art and science of psychiatric nursing. A patient mentor, generous with her time and sage advice, Barb shepherded generations of master's and doctoral students through their coursework and dissertations. Upon her retirement, she joined Lorna Mill Barrell, Katherine Bobbitt and Gloria Francis in the establishment of the Legacy Lectureship in Nursing, at VCU, hosting prominent scholars to lecture on current mental health issues and underscore the value of psychiatric nursing. Recently, the Lectureship was converted to the Legacy Leadership Professorship, to attract faculty to educate future nurses in the care of patients with mental illness. Barb served 10 terms on the Board of VCU's Friends of the Library, which afforded her the opportunity to advance scholarship, learning and leadership.



Barb lived a long and productive life of service. She was a parishioner at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, assuming the roles of lector, Eucharistic minister, parish council member, bible study student and coordinator of transformation retreats, ministering to women with HIV/AIDS. Barb also served at the Fan Free Clinic, now Health Bridge, for 16 years, leading an every Wednesday night support group for men with HIV/AIDS. After retiring as Professor Emeritus, Barb assumed pro bono leadership for the Family Advocacy Clinic, an innovative organization started by one of her former students, to help families caught in the cycle of domestic violence, and addressing the healing of trauma that sparks and results from emotional and physical violence.



Barb restored the first two homes in Church Hill starting in 1972. She served two terms as President of the Church Hill Association in the 1980s. Barb opened her home for the Church Hill Holiday House Tour and Virginia Historic Garden Week. In the 1990s, Barb was a member of the J. Fulmer Bright Foundation, which planned and implemented the renovation of the four Church Hill parks: Patrick Henry, Jefferson, Chimborazo and her beloved Libby Hill Park. She was a proud member of Friends of Libby Park.



Barb remained an ardent fan of The Ohio State football team and held season tickets at VCU Basketball from the Franklin Street Gym and Coach Chuck Noe through the Seigel Center and Coach Shaka Smart. Attending the Final Four in Houston in 2011 was the highlight of a lifetime.



Barb endured declining health and physical limitations with grace, humor and strength. Her faith and her constant inquiring mind served her well through her last day. Life truly came full circle for Barb as she was lovingly cared for at VCU Health at the Gumenick Suites, sometimes by her former students. Barb was grateful to Barbara and Wayne Wilkins, owners of Senior Helpers of Mechanicsville for providing the highest quality home companions over the past three years. Barb was especially grateful for Yolanda Carter and Joyce Brooks, who gave their time, love and skill to assure Barb could enjoy each day. Hospice of Virginia was truly sent by God to guide Barb home. She was comforted by her two close friends, Martha Moon of Sacramento, California and Suzanne Keller of Richmond, Virginia, who never let a week go by without a call, a card and a visit.



We will miss Barb's wisdom, her steady and loving presence, her optimism and her advocacy for those who suffer oppression.



A COVID-19 compliant service, celebrating Barb's contributions to mental illness and recovery, nursing and the community will be held Wednesday, November 4, at 2 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service is planned for June 25, 2021, on the occasion of her 85th birthday.



Should you wish to honor Barb's memory and legacy, please consider a contribution to the Legacy Leadership Professorship fund at VCU School of Nursing or the VCU Library.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.