NOEL, Barbara E., 77, of Sandston, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robby F. Noel Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles D. Noel Sr. (Michelle); grandchildren, C.J. Noel Jr. and Jessica Flippo; and great-grandchildren, J.T. Flippo, Isabell Flippo, Piper Noel and a baby boy expected in July. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2021.