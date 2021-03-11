Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara E. Noel
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
NOEL, Barbara E., 77, of Sandston, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robby F. Noel Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles D. Noel Sr. (Michelle); grandchildren, C.J. Noel Jr. and Jessica Flippo; and great-grandchildren, J.T. Flippo, Isabell Flippo, Piper Noel and a baby boy expected in July. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.