Barbara Owen
FUNERAL HOME
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA
OWEN, Barbara Addleman, 83, of Richmond, passed away on February 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben B. Addleman and Louise Blanton Addleman; and her companion and special friend, Steven C. Carrington Sr.

Barbara was born in Farmville, Va., and was a 1955 graduate of Cumberland High School. She was retired from store management with 7-Eleven, Inc. After retirement with 7-Eleven, she worked many happy years at Heritage Chevrolet in Chester, Va.

She was an avid NASCAR fan and the highlight of her year would be attending the races at Richmond International Raceway. During her lifetime, she accumulated a word class collection of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. memorabilia.

Barbara was a strong, feisty woman who did not suffer fools lightly. However, she had a heart of gold and made lasting friendships at every walk of her life.

A graveside service will be held at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cumberland County at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Virginia Erwin, 413 Plum Lane, Cumberland, Va. 23040 or a charity of your choice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
So sorry to hear of this loss. Many good memories of our good times at SOUTHSIDE SPEEDWAY. GOD BE WITH YOU ALL
JD TAYLOR
February 26, 2021
You will be missed. But rejoice as you sing with the angels.
Keith Black and family
February 26, 2021
