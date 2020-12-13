PARKER, Barbara Ann, 83 of Richmond, Va., departed this life on December 9, 2020. Barbara was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Barbara spent all of her life caring for and serving others. She worked in her mother's restaurant as a young mother, taking time later to stay at home and raise her children and later caring for Alzheimer's patients in her home. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Mary Ann Phillips (Alan), Edward Parker (Melanie) and Angela Parker Cutright (Robert); her devoted grandchildren, Christopher Phillips, Michael Phillips, Jessica Parker, Rebecca Cutright and Parker Cutright. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, a devoted sister-in-law and several cousins, nieces, a nephew and lifelong friends who will miss her greatly.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara was a kind and caring person and I will always remember the care she gave my mother, Edith Evans. When I had few options, Barbara took my mother in and helped our family greatly. Always a blessed memory of Barbara Parker.
Matt Davidson
December 18, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss of your Mom. She will be greatly missed. I have memories of hanging out at your house growing up & going on vacations with y'all.
I will cherish those memories. She is with GOD know more pain or suffering. You All are in my thoughts n Prayers.
Brenda Ware Doty
December 13, 2020
Angie my prayers for the loss of your Mom you were such a devoted daughter now you can rest in knowing she is with Jesus.