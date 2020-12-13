PARKER, Barbara Ann, 83 of Richmond, Va., departed this life on December 9, 2020. Barbara was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Barbara spent all of her life caring for and serving others. She worked in her mother's restaurant as a young mother, taking time later to stay at home and raise her children and later caring for Alzheimer's patients in her home. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Mary Ann Phillips (Alan), Edward Parker (Melanie) and Angela Parker Cutright (Robert); her devoted grandchildren, Christopher Phillips, Michael Phillips, Jessica Parker, Rebecca Cutright and Parker Cutright. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, a devoted sister-in-law and several cousins, nieces, a nephew and lifelong friends who will miss her greatly.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.