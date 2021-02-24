PATRICK, Barbara Rackley, 92, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1928, in Lively, Va., daughter of the late Charles Rackley and Clara Revere Rackley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin T. Patrick; and a grandson, Matthew Charles Henry Patrick II. Survivors include her son, Matthew Charles Henry Patrick and his wife, Olivia, of Murrells Inlet; one daughter, Barbara Witzigman and her husband, Jim, of Sparta, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren, Patrick, Dawn, Jimmy, Samuel, Katie, Elizabeth, Claire, Diego, Juan Carlos and Alejandro; 15 great-grandchildren; and her two beloved dogs, Charlotte and Rosco. Barbara volunteered at the hospital in Sharon, Pa. for many years. She loved watching sports, spending time at the beach, sunbathing and watching the sunrise. She also enjoyed attending church at Belin United Methodist, where she was a member. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. The family will receive friends at Monaghan Funeral Home from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Barbara's name to Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576 or to the ASPCA, aspca.org/donate
. Condolences may be made at burroughsfh.com
. Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Monaghan Funeral Home of Mechanicsville, Va. are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.