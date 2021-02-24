My dear cousins Matthew Bobe and families, Aunt Barbara was one of the most fun aunts I ever had. Her joy blessed our lives each time we were in her presence. She was a gracious hostess in her homes with our Dear Uncle Melvin. And when we visited her in Myrtle Beach we would have such fun laughing and talking and shopping! We will miss her. May God bless you during this difficult time. Love to you all. Nancy and Steven

Nancy and Steven Bordeaux February 26, 2021