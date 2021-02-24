Menu
Barbara Rackley Patrick
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
PATRICK, Barbara Rackley, 92, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1928, in Lively, Va., daughter of the late Charles Rackley and Clara Revere Rackley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin T. Patrick; and a grandson, Matthew Charles Henry Patrick II. Survivors include her son, Matthew Charles Henry Patrick and his wife, Olivia, of Murrells Inlet; one daughter, Barbara Witzigman and her husband, Jim, of Sparta, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren, Patrick, Dawn, Jimmy, Samuel, Katie, Elizabeth, Claire, Diego, Juan Carlos and Alejandro; 15 great-grandchildren; and her two beloved dogs, Charlotte and Rosco. Barbara volunteered at the hospital in Sharon, Pa. for many years. She loved watching sports, spending time at the beach, sunbathing and watching the sunrise. She also enjoyed attending church at Belin United Methodist, where she was a member. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. The family will receive friends at Monaghan Funeral Home from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Barbara's name to Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576 or to the ASPCA, aspca.org/donate. Condolences may be made at burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Monaghan Funeral Home of Mechanicsville, Va. are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Feb
27
Burial
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Steven and Nancy Bordeaux
February 26, 2021
My dear cousins Matthew Bobe and families, Aunt Barbara was one of the most fun aunts I ever had. Her joy blessed our lives each time we were in her presence. She was a gracious hostess in her homes with our Dear Uncle Melvin. And when we visited her in Myrtle Beach we would have such fun laughing and talking and shopping! We will miss her. May God bless you during this difficult time. Love to you all. Nancy and Steven
Nancy and Steven Bordeaux
February 26, 2021
We´re so sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara. It was such a pleasure for Dianne and me to take her to and from church. We learned so much about her. She was a kind soul and beautiful lady inside and out. We are so blessed to call her our friend. Please know you all are in our hearts and prayers. Donna and Dianne
Donna Squires
February 24, 2021
