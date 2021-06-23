Menu
Barbara Rosenthal Peskin
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
PESKIN, Barbara Rosenthal, died peacefully on the morning of June 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. Barbara was the only daughter of Ralph and Henrietta Seigel Rosenthal and was born in Richmond on October 3, 1941. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Harcum College. She is survived by her ex-husband, Dr. Marty Peskin; and her children, Andy (Maya) Peskin and Mindy Guyer, her exchange student turned adoptive daughter, Ivana (John) Yang; and her grandchildren, Alex, Hadley and Aidan Peskin and Riley, Cooper and Grayson Guyer and Alex and Nathan Yang. She is also survived by many cousins of several generations; and by her ex-son-in-law, Mike Guyer; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Bollbach. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey. Barbara was fiercely loyal to her friends and family, loved her dogs (especially the Irish wolfhounds) and always had a quick, funny and honest response to almost every situation. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, at the Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's honor to the Richmond SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Service
10:00a.m.
Hebrew Cemetery
VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have such special memories of Barbara. She was a very generous person in every aspect of her life. We hope the love of your family and friends will carry you through your grief. Much love Joan & Gil
Joan & Gil DeBiasi
June 24, 2021
I have always admired Barbara, a good friend and always helpful. When our son was battling cancer she brought meals to us. How very grateful we are. I am saddened by her death and honor her life.
Linda Brown
Friend
June 23, 2021
