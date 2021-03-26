RALSTON, Barbara Jean, of Chesterfield, Va. passed away on March 19, 2021. Born in Braddock, Pa. on September 18, 1949. She was the daughter of Susan "Sue" and Joseph "Joe" Swabsky. After graduating St. Thomas High School, she attended Braddock General Hospital School of Nursing, in Pittsburgh, where she received her diploma in nursing. Barbara served in the U.S. Army Nursing Corps as a 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam era stationed at Kenner Army hospital in Fort Lee, Va. On August 5, 1972, she was united in marriage to Milton P. Ralston. Following their marriage, they made their home in Chesterfield, Va. Barbara worked as a registered nurse at the McGuire Veterans Hospital for 42 years before retiring. She was a member of the Church of Epiphany and enjoyed working out, gardening, reading and cooking. She is survived by her husband, Milton P. Ralston; her children, Shawn Ralston (Michelle) of Vienna, Va. and Kelly Lomas (Adam) of Chesterfield, Va.; her beloved grandchildren, Clara, Oliver and Harrison; two sisters, Dorothy Conaboy and Jolene Miller (Robert); as well as three nieces and a nephew, Suzanne Karlovich (Edward), Carolyn Persichetti, Anna Miller and Thomas Conaboy. She is also survived by four great-nieces and two great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Thomas Conaboy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at The Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kassunga Mission Initiative, P.O. Box 72951, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
Milt, Shawn, and Kelly,
Myself and my family are so very saddened to hear of your beloved Barbara and always smiling Mom passing away. Whether it was at Church of the Epiphany, at school nights at Manchester HS, or on the sideline at the soccer field, my wife Trudy and I always found it comforting to talk with Barbara about the kids about how wonderful they are.
MY PRAYER,
Father in Heaven, please fill Barbara´s soul, overflowing, with the Holy Spirit and the Love of your Son Jesus. We ask for this blessing in Jesus name, AMEN
Dennis Brink, Brink family Tracy, Damian, and Tamara
April 14, 2021
Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Where Sickness and Sorrow are no more.Thank you for your Service. Memory Eternal Barb.
Sonia Salay Collins
April 14, 2021
Milton, may you and the family find comfort and peace in God's encompassing love during these difficult days. Barbara was always so kind to me. I'm glad to have known her as my friend. I will miss seeing her drive up with you & y'alls wonderful little Katie. I will continue to take such good care of Katie and look forward to seeing you every couple of months.
Amy Morris
March 31, 2021
Milt, so sorry to hear of this. Deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Clay Alward
March 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Ralston family. I did not know Barbara, but I do recall seeing her at church. May Barbara now rest in the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ and may she greatly enjoy the heavenly fruits derived from her earthly labor. I thank her for serving the U.S. veterans. I will be praying for the family to be embraced with God's peace, comfort, and love.
Greg Liptak
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Milt. Barbara always seemed to have a smile on her face. Prayers to you and your family.