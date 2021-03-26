RALSTON, Barbara Jean, of Chesterfield, Va. passed away on March 19, 2021. Born in Braddock, Pa. on September 18, 1949. She was the daughter of Susan "Sue" and Joseph "Joe" Swabsky. After graduating St. Thomas High School, she attended Braddock General Hospital School of Nursing, in Pittsburgh, where she received her diploma in nursing. Barbara served in the U.S. Army Nursing Corps as a 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam era stationed at Kenner Army hospital in Fort Lee, Va. On August 5, 1972, she was united in marriage to Milton P. Ralston. Following their marriage, they made their home in Chesterfield, Va. Barbara worked as a registered nurse at the McGuire Veterans Hospital for 42 years before retiring. She was a member of the Church of Epiphany and enjoyed working out, gardening, reading and cooking. She is survived by her husband, Milton P. Ralston; her children, Shawn Ralston (Michelle) of Vienna, Va. and Kelly Lomas (Adam) of Chesterfield, Va.; her beloved grandchildren, Clara, Oliver and Harrison; two sisters, Dorothy Conaboy and Jolene Miller (Robert); as well as three nieces and a nephew, Suzanne Karlovich (Edward), Carolyn Persichetti, Anna Miller and Thomas Conaboy. She is also survived by four great-nieces and two great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Thomas Conaboy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at The Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kassunga Mission Initiative, P.O. Box 72951, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.