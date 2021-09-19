Menu
Barbara Ann Sears
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
SEARS, Barbara Ann, 67, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and grandchildren and their families, after being under the care of hospice, to rejoin those who preceded her in death. Throughout her life, Barbara lived in North Carolina and Virginia, where she encountered many wonderful people and experiences. She was a realtor in Hampton Roads, graduated from N.C. Wesleyan and did tax preparation in Midlothian, Va. She enjoyed being a preschool teacher and working with children in various settings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Franklin Sears; her parents, Charles Lynn Brown and Dorothy Caroline Garretson; sister, Nancy Brown; and many dogs she cherished over the years. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Celeste Roberts; son, Sergei Sears; grandsons, Joshua Roberts and Tanner Sears; sister, Doris Janiak; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara is a member of Chapel South-Midlothian Campus. There, she and her husband were involved in the church community and they were helpful during her rehabilitation and after his passing. During her time in independent and assisted living, in addition to her entire life, she enjoyed doing crafts, listening to music and family and friends as long as she could. She always enjoyed celebrations and family gatherings, church groups, community events and finding available resources and activities. She worked and fought hard with therapy to continue walking and recover before dementia took over and she received her angel wings. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m. and a memorial service will follow from 3 to 4 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. In lieu of flowers or at your choosing, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Sep
23
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
