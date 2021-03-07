SHANAHAN, Barbara D., August 24, 1926 to February 16, 2021. SERVICE INFORMATION.
Join in a Funeral Mass for Barbara (and hope lightning doesn't strike when Kelly enters the church!) Friday, March 12, 1 p.m., at St. Edward Church. Due to "damn COVID," in-person attendance is limited and strict mask wearing will be enforced. Please call 804-272-2948 to reserve your spot. The service will also be livestreamed, link at stedchurch.com
and on the St. Edward Catholic Church facebook page.
For Barbara's obituary, published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on February 21, go to legacy.com/obituaries/name/barbara-shanahan-obituary?pid=197813780
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.