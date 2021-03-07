Menu
Barbara D. Shanahan
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
SHANAHAN, Barbara D., August 24, 1926 to February 16, 2021. SERVICE INFORMATION.

Join in a Funeral Mass for Barbara (and hope lightning doesn't strike when Kelly enters the church!) Friday, March 12, 1 p.m., at St. Edward Church. Due to "damn COVID," in-person attendance is limited and strict mask wearing will be enforced. Please call 804-272-2948 to reserve your spot. The service will also be livestreamed, link at stedchurch.com and on the St. Edward Catholic Church facebook page.

For Barbara's obituary, published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on February 21, go to legacy.com/obituaries/name/barbara-shanahan-obituary?pid=197813780.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Edward Church.
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ruth Triplett
March 15, 2021
Barbara was a great person to know. As another New Yorker, she made Richmond a little more lively. I miss her.
Sandy Brooks
March 11, 2021
Dear Kelly and family. I met Barbara at SigEp and Barbara always wanted to share a party for celebrations for babies and weddings. One baby shower lasted until 3 am. Barbara kept pouring the wine and the mom to be enjoyed the company and stayed to the end. A lot of husbands were asking what baby shower went to 3 a.m. only at Barbara's. She will be missed.
Pam Chanfrau
March 2, 2021
Kelly, Please accept my condolences on your mom's passing. Her obituary was well-written and captured her personality well. The picture with your daughter showed that time had not changed her. She still looks as I always remembered her, with a smile on her face. I hope that smile and spirit sustain you in these difficult times. Sincerely, Bruce
Bruce Velzy
February 25, 2021
Kelly, I was shocked to see this! Your mother still kept in contact and was a phenomenal woman! Karl always considered her his 2nd momma and seemed to be the only one who could knock some sense into him! LOL! She will be sorely missed! And I WILL be raising my glass tonight in honor of her.
Gretchen Funderburg McCue
February 23, 2021
I only met her a few times but it was always a pleasure. She was a wary pleasant lady. She will be missed.
Francis Ruzicka (Fritz)
February 22, 2021
I loved this woman!! Every time I would go to Sig Ep Headquarters to visit my mom, I always made it a point to find her. She will truly be missed.
Shannon Van Fossen
February 22, 2021
you will be missed
Janet Larsen
February 22, 2021
Dan, Katie, Stella McCabe
February 21, 2021
I did nit know Barbara, but the obituary made me feel that I missed a lovely person. Blessings/
Nancy Parrish
February 21, 2021
Kelly, I am so sorry for your loss. Our mothers were friends long ago. They played bridge together with the neighborhood women. I was just reading a letter from 1980 your Mom sent mine the other day. Mom had just moved to London & Barbara was missing her. I lost my Mom, Mary VandeWalle, in December. I hope fond memories of your Mother will bring you comfort & peace.
Suzanne (VandeWalle) Broyles
February 21, 2021
I love your Mom all the way to Heaven & back! She was a wonderful friend and a great supporter of our choir (especially when Michael Batcho was our choir director)! I will miss her terribly! May she now RIP with all the Angel s & Saints!
Beverly McCormack
February 21, 2021
