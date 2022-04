SHEFF, Minister Barbara, of Amelia, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She is survived by her loving family. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 4 at 1 p.m. at Union Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Zion Rd., Amelia. Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia in charge of arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.