SHEPPARD, Barbara Ragland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2022. Barbara was born to Thomas and Nell Ragland in 1936. She was a loving wife and mother and an adored Gma. Barbara was a member of Ragland Memorial Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. She loved music, flowers, crafts and coloring. Her daily request for ice cream was also enjoyed by eager great-grandchildren. Barbara worked in the secretarial field, an efficient and hard worker, until her retirement.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Collins; and her beloved son, Duane. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barb; grandsons, Garrick (Jillian) and Jarrod (Becca); and four precious great-grandchildren, Arwen, Jason, Tucker and Paige.



A public visitation will be held on April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Norman Funeral Home in Goochland followed by a private burial.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2022.