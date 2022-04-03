Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ragland Sheppard
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Norman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SHEPPARD, Barbara Ragland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2022. Barbara was born to Thomas and Nell Ragland in 1936. She was a loving wife and mother and an adored Gma. Barbara was a member of Ragland Memorial Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. She loved music, flowers, crafts and coloring. Her daily request for ice cream was also enjoyed by eager great-grandchildren. Barbara worked in the secretarial field, an efficient and hard worker, until her retirement.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Collins; and her beloved son, Duane. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barb; grandsons, Garrick (Jillian) and Jarrod (Becca); and four precious great-grandchildren, Arwen, Jason, Tucker and Paige.

A public visitation will be held on April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Norman Funeral Home in Goochland followed by a private burial.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W, Goochland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.