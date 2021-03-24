SMITH, Barbara Carol, 72, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Johnston-Willis Hospital, having fought courageously against cancer.
Barbara was born June 10, 1948 in Saginaw, Mich. to Eva and Eugene Jones. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, W.Va. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James Smith; sons, Wesley (Emily) and Stephen; brother, Gary Jones; nephews, Christopher, Ryan and Benjamin Jones; and granddaughters, Zoe and Zara Smith.
Her quiet and retiring nature belied Barbara's many accomplishments. She was a meticulous accountant. She enjoyed music, playing both piano and guitar. She was a talented baker and botanist. She loved flowers, wild birds and animals and had a great fondness for scenes of natural beauty. However, her greatest passion and joy were her family and close friends, upon whom she poured the greatest share of her generous spirit and energy.
A memorial for family and friends will be held at Winfree Church on Saturday, March 27, with graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery at noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to winfreechurch.org
, support.worldwildlife.org
, or stjude.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.