SPANGLER, Barbara and Norbert, Barbara "Bobbi" Spangler passed away November 4, 2020 and her husband of 46 years, Norbert Spangler, passed away November 29, 2020. They are survived by their children, Mark Spangler (Maresa), Sean Spangler (Kelly), Stephanie Reese (Dan), Todd Spangler (Elaine) and Chad Spangler. They leave behind six grandchildren and numerous friends and family. A celebration of their lives will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Woody's Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. Please visit dignitymemorial.com
. Condolences may be left there as well.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.