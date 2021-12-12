STOKES, Mrs. Barbara L., age 89, of Richmond, departed this life December 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcellus Stokes; and nine children. She is survived by one son, Gregory Stokes; a host of grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.