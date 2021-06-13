Menu
Barbara Turner
TURNER, Ms. Barbara, age 62, of Richmond, departed this life June 11, 2021. She is survived by two daughters, Ignacia Brockington (Aaron) and Joyce Ann Turner; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; six sisters, Marian Coleman, Denise Jones, Virgie Richardson (Alvin), Edith Turner, Cecelia Prince and Esther Calvin; one brother, Joseph Redwood (Jean); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends; among them, her devoted companion, Leon Fields Sr. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Turner can be viewed Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
Sending prayers up and around the Turner family for the loss of your loving family member. She will be missed.
DeBorah ROBINSON
Friend
June 18, 2021
