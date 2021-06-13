TURNER, Ms. Barbara, age 62, of Richmond, departed this life June 11, 2021. She is survived by two daughters, Ignacia Brockington (Aaron) and Joyce Ann Turner; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; six sisters, Marian Coleman, Denise Jones, Virgie Richardson (Alvin), Edith Turner, Cecelia Prince and Esther Calvin; one brother, Joseph Redwood (Jean); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends; among them, her devoted companion, Leon Fields Sr. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Turner can be viewed Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.