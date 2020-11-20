MAYO, Mrs. Barbara Vera, 83, of Cumberland, Va., departed this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Laurels of Willow Creek in Richmond, Va. She is survived by one son, Herbert Bailes Mayo Jr. (Vivian); one adopted daughter, Cynthia Booker; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas V. Jones; a devoted nephew, Robert Mayo (Brenda); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church cemetery, Farmville, Va. Rev. Cetric Gayles, pastor, officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.